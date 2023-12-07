Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,400 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

