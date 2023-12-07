CastleKnight Management LP Acquires New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,649 shares of company stock worth $11,265,138. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 490,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

