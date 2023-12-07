CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 77,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,583. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

