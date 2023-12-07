CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 4,400 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.30. 217,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

