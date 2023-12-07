CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 470 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $807.39. 45,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,018. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.92 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.27.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

