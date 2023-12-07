CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $332,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 271,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,511. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

