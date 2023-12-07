CastleKnight Management LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion by 223.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Orion by 32.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Orion by 87.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 124,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion Price Performance

OEC stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,961. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.32%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

