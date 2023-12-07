Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,983. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

