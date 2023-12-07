Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 36.1 %

IPSC stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 5,183.16%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.