Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

