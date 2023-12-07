Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in IZEA Worldwide were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

