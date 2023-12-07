Certified Advisory Corp Invests $266,000 in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 94,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVLV opened at $54.87 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.