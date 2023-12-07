Certified Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

