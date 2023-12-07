ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.0 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $5,810,795.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.