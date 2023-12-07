ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,130,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 12,256,888 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $820.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.59.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,005,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $5,810,795.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

