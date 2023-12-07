Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% annually over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -2,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a P/E ratio of 247.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $14.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

