Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $20.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
