Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 855,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,642,455 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $45.76.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

