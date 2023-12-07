Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 11,879 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $119.83. The company had a trading volume of 328,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

