Cipher Capital LP Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 175.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 223,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

