Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 1,653,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.