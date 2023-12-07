Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 284.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 284,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,353. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -255.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.