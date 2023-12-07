Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.09. 2,612,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

