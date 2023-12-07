Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,219.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,889,000 after purchasing an additional 116,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,974,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,348 shares of company stock worth $25,211,234. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PCOR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 83,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,478. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

