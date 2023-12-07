Cipher Capital LP Purchases 9,808 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 563.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,906. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

