Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,243 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.59. 236,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,006. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

