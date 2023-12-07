Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.