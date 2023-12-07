CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.99. CleanSpark shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,555,739 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

