CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after buying an additional 774,927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

