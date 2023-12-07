Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £324,120 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.66), for a total transaction of £324,120 ($409,397.50).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.40 ($5,676.90).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,299.63).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £311,175 ($393,046.61).

On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,809.10 ($2,285.08).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,232 ($28.19) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.61). The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,458.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,147.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,260.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($34.99).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

