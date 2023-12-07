Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 2.9%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 24,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 743,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.