Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $134.63, but opened at $131.02. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $133.11, with a volume of 2,049,612 shares traded.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,090. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

