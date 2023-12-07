Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Raised by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $107,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 444,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,270. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,721. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

