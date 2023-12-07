Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,264,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.84% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,718,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

