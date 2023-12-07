Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of CIGI opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $129.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 263.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 487.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

