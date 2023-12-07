Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

Insider Activity

Colliers International Group Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.00, for a total value of C$72,500.00.

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.