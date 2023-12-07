Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
