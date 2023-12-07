Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 135.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 595,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $239,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 3,031,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,617,809. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

