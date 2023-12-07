Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 92158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGDDY shares. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGDDY

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.2 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.