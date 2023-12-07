Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 6,768 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $161,416.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,863.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $63,011.52.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,252. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Diversified



Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

