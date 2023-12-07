Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $409.87 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Compound has a market cap of $409.87 million and approximately $65.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $51.07 or 0.00117636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,025,574 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,025,554.1981542 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.48028159 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 431 active market(s) with $74,232,942.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

