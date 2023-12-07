Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.29. 52,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,265. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

