Contrasting MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) & Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Badger Meter pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MIND Technology pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Badger Meter pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Badger Meter has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Badger Meter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $668.48 million 6.59 $66.50 million $2.90 51.79 MIND Technology $38.63 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Badger Meter and MIND Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Badger Meter and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 1 3 1 0 2.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Badger Meter currently has a consensus target price of $146.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Badger Meter’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Meter and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 12.78% 18.28% 13.22% MIND Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Badger Meter beats MIND Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About MIND Technology

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system. It also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations, as well as side scan sonar equipment and systems. The company markets its products to governmental and commercial customers through internal sales organization and a network of distributors and representatives. It operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Africa, Mexico, South America, the Asia/South Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.