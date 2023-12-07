Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $35.72. Core & Main shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 1,272,270 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,354,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,166,812 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

