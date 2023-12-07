Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 393,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,146. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

