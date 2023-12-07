Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $21.66. Couchbase shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 50,316 shares.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $300,760.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

