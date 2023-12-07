Critical Comparison: Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.84) -4.87 Coeur Mining $769.23 million 1.50 -$78.11 million ($0.07) -43.00

Profitability

Skeena Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Skeena Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -63.30% -51.83% Coeur Mining -3.78% -9.23% -4.59%

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skeena Resources and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 2 6 0 2.75

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 315.68%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Skeena Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

