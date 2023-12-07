Critical Survey: DENSO (DNZOY) vs. Its Peers

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DENSO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get DENSO alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DENSO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 0 0 N/A DENSO Competitors 440 1782 2821 54 2.49

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given DENSO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DENSO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

DENSO has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.21% 7.54% 4.65% DENSO Competitors -5.84% -14.49% 2.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DENSO and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.38 billion $2.33 billion 18.13 DENSO Competitors $3.86 billion $118.32 million 177.66

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DENSO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DENSO pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 116.4% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About DENSO

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.