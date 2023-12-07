Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.70. 485,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

