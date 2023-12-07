Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220,242 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $263,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.07.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 424,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average of $233.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

