Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 13,783 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,609,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,882,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $6,280,032.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

